Chakwera in an emergency meeting with cabinet ministers

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera is reportedly holding an emergency meeting with Cabinet Ministers at Kamuzu Palace in the capital Lilongwe on Wednesday, November 17.

Only missing at the meeting is the State Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima who has left the country for United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The meeting started at 10 O’clock this morning and is expected to conclude later this afternoon.

Although the agenda of the meeting is not known, some of the issues to be discussed are the challenges rocking the country.

The meeting comes amid the general public discontent of his Chakwera’s Tonse leadership since ushered them into power in June, 2020.

Malawians are going through tough economic challenges despite empty promises Chakwera made to the nation.

Prices of good and services are up while Chakwera is busy with petty global and local tours that are wasting taxpayers money which could be properly used and saved.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...