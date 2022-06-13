By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has cancelled his official trips to Vienna, Austria, and Kigali in Rwanda where he was scheduled to participate in the OPEC Fund for Development Forum and a meeting for the Commonwealth Heads of State and Government, respectively.

Cabinet Ministers: John Bande, Sosten Gwengwe, Gospel Kazako, Nancy Tembo and Abida Mia (from)

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Nancy Tembo, announced the cancellation during Government Faces The Press in Lilongwe on Monday.

The Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Sosten Alfred Gwengwe, has since disclosed that the Treasury will save MK268 million from the cancellation of the two trips.

Tembo said Chakwera’s decision to cancel the trips is in line with the austerity measures his government has instituted to control public expenditure.

She said the President has instead delegated Ministers of Energy and Water and Sanitation, Ibrahim Matola and Abida Mia, respectively, to represent him at the Vienna forum.

“Organizers of the meeting are going to meet the cost of travel and other expenses for the two ministers. So, the Malawi Government will not spend anything on this trip,” said Tembo.

She further disclosed that President Chakwera has delegated her to represent him at the Kigali meeting, which is scheduled to take place from June 24-25 June, 2022.

Speaking earlier, the Minister of Information and Digitalization, Gospel Kazako, clarified that the austerity measures President Chakwera instituted did not ban all presidential and ministerial trips, stressing that crucial trips will continue to be undertaken by the President and different government officials.

