By Thandie Chadzandiyani

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Chinese man identified as Lu Ke also known as Susu is under investigation, for allegedly exploiting Malawian children by shooting videos which he sold for profit in China.

Chinese racist Lu Ke faces probe

Following a BBC Africa Eye Investigation in which a BBC journalist Runako Celina and a Malawian journalist Henry Mhango traced the man in Njewa where he has been allegedly doing his acts.

In 2020, a clip of African children from a village went viral on the internet. The children were singing, ” I am a black devil, my IQ is low”. While some laughed at the clip, many felt offended.

Watch the video:

https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-61764466

One of the children, who was then four, alleged in the video that the suspect would pinch and beat them if they did not do as ordered.

The BBC Africa Eye investigation finds that the man, was shooting 380 videos a day and earning him around 77 million kwacha, but he was paying the children in his videos below one US dollar.

Harry Namwaza, National Police deputy spokesperson says that he has watched the video, and they have launched an investigation.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...