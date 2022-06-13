BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Supreme Court of Appeal on Monday, June 13, 2022 granted a stay order to former Minister of Lands Kezzie Msukwa, stopping the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) from arresting him.

The development comes after Msukwa was expected to be taken to court on Monday, June 13 after the bureau took a statement from him.

Martha Chizuma and Kezzie Msukwa

According to Chimwemwe Kalua, lawyer for Msukwa , the stay order is stopping order is stopping the ACB from investigating, arresting and prosecuting Msukwa based on the information for the National Agency Crime – pending an interparty hearing scheduled on 28 June ,2022.

He added that the stay order is also stopping a judgment by High Court Judge Redson Kapindu who dismissed an application by Msukwa and Ashok Nair, who wanted their arrests by the ACB to be annulled.

More to come…..

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...