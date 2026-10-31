DoDMA appeals for humanitarian partnership ahead of El Nino

By Precious Mtuwa

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Government is appealing for humanitarian partnerships to intensify preparations for the risks associated with disasters as the country will experience El Nino.

The weather patterns is expected to have its greatest impact in the Southern Region during the 2026/2027 planting season.

Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) Commissioner Wilson Moleni made the call following the visit to Chikwawa and Nsanje districts, where humanitarian organizations including Concern Worldwide and Eagles Relief and Development are working in the districts to strengthen communitie’s resilience to climate change and the anticipated effects of El Nino.

Moleni commended the organizations for helping communities prepare to respond to potential climate-related emergencies.

“Disaster risk reduction and resilience building is DoDMA priority, as empirical research has shown that when you spend a 1 that could have been spent in a disaster response,” Moleni Said.

In Chikwawa, Kalapao Village, residents have built a dyke with support from Concern Worldwide to help stop floodwater from reaching the village.

Commending the development community leader for Kalapao village, Madalena Rojasi, said that the barrier has helped to protect residents from flooding since 2025/2026 planting season.

In Nsanje, Thole Village, a canal has also been constructed to reduce the risk of water overflowing into nearby communities. Community leader Charles Bishop said.

On its part, Concern Worldwide Country Director, Lucy Mwangi, said the organization is providing communities in Chikwawa with practical skills, including construction and financial management, to help them maintain these initiatives and sustain the work after the completion of the project.

The projects efforts is to reduce flood risks and improve communities’ ability to prepare for and withstand the expected effects of weather and disasters.