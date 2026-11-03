They killed Gaddafi, displayed his body, and thought silence would erase everything.

And today, Putin breaks this silence, and Africa must listen.

Putin speaks: “I am sorry…” – Words that condemn the United States and awaken Africa.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his regret over the killing of Colonel Muammar Gaddafi. It wasn’t diplomatic speech, but frank and humane words that send shivers down the spine.

He said: “I am sorry that I couldn’t do anything to prevent the killing of Colonel Gaddafi; I didn’t have the authority to make decisions as Prime Minister at that time.” He uttered this phrase with the weight of a man who witnessed the crime and couldn’t stop it.

Then he added what is unbearable: “Muammar Gaddafi’s entire family was almost killed, and his body was displayed on all television channels around the world. It was impossible to watch that without feeling disgusted.” Disgust… a word that falls short of describing the scene; for the body of a man was dragged through the streets as if it were “war booty,” his sons and grandsons were killed, and then they called it all “the liberation of Libya.”

But why all this hatred? Because the United States—which was directly involved according to Putin—could not accept the existence of an African state that dared to stand tall; a state with no foreign debt, holding reserves worth $150 billion, and providing free electricity, healthcare, and education. It was a disturbing model for them. So, they fueled the chaos, funded the rebellion, bombed cities, leaving Libya drowning in fire and blood.

And today, Putin promises, saying: “I will not allow that to happen again if I can help it. And as President, it is my duty to foster peace.” These words don’t belong to Libya alone but encompass all of Africa; Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, and all those still suffering under the weight of forced interventions by imperialist powers.

Thank you, President Putin, for this courage. Thank you for voicing what millions of Africans harbor in their hearts. Long live the “Alliance of Sahel States” (AES)! And long live sovereign and upright Africa!

Tell me honestly: How long will Africa continue to allow others to dictate its fate?

Share the post if you reject injustice. And comment if you believe in an Africa that will not bow down from this day forward.

News that disturbs, and truth that awakens consciences. Because silence is no longer an option.