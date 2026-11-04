Viral traffic confrontation lands motorist Ephraim Mbewe Malitino MK1m court fine

LILONGWE-(Maravi Post)-A 60-year-old motorist, Ephraim Mbewe Malitino, has paid MK1 million in court fines after admitting five road traffic offences following a widely circulated video showing his confrontation with a traffic enforcement officer in Lilongwe.

Malitino’s case attracted public attention after footage circulated on social media showing him confronting an officer from the Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services (DRTSS), who had reportedly stopped him for driving without vehicle registration number plates.

The video captured the motorist questioning the officer’s authority, boasting about his connections and making threatening remarks during the encounter.

Malitino was subsequently arrested by Lilongwe Police and brought before the Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court to answer charges arising from the incident.

National Police Headquarters State Prosecutor Richman Tchuwa informed the court that Malitino faced six charges, comprising five offences under the Road Traffic Act and one count of intimidation under Section 88(1)(a) of the Penal Code.

The accused admitted the five road traffic offences but pleaded not guilty to the separate intimidation charge, which remains pending before the court.

Senior Resident Magistrate Shukran Kumbani imposed fines of K100,000 each on counts one, three and five, K500,000 on count two and K200,000 on count four, bringing the total penalty to K1 million.

The court further ordered that failure to pay the fines would attract 30 days’ imprisonment, although Malitino has since settled the entire amount.

Meanwhile, proceedings on the outstanding intimidation charge have been adjourned to allow the State to call witnesses in support of its case.

The case has brought renewed attention to compliance with road traffic regulations and the treatment of officers enforcing the law, while the pending intimidation charge means Malitino’s legal proceedings are not yet concluded.