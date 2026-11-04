Collapsed Kasungu mine claims two lives

KASUNGU-(Maravi Post)-Two men have died after an abandoned mining pit collapsed on them while they were extracting precious stones illegally in Siliuka Village, under Traditional Authority (T.A) Chitanthamapiri in Kasungu District.

Police Deputy Public Relations Officer for Kasungu, Miracle Hauli, confirmed the tragedy, identifying the victims as Stenala Kapiti, 40, and Mikeyasi Mbewe, 24.

This publication understands that the two men were reportedly digging for precious minerals at a mining site that had been closed for three years when the ground gave way and buried them.

Kapiti hailed from Chiwaya Village under Traditional Authority Kawinga in Mangochi District, while Mbewe was from Mawawa Village under Traditional Authority Simlemba in Kasungu.

The incident has once again raised concerns about the dangers of unauthorised mining activities, particularly at abandoned sites where unstable ground can pose serious risks to those who venture underground.

Police have confirmed the deaths, although further details surrounding the circumstances of the collapse were not provided in the initial report.