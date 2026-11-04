Ramaphosa eyes US diplomatic reset amid AGOA trade setback

JOHANNESBURG-(MaraviPost)-South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed hope that the Democratic Party’s victory in the United States midterm elections could open a new chapter in international relations and create opportunities to repair strained ties between Pretoria and Washington.

According to Reuters and South African media reports published on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, Ramaphosa said the Democrats’ takeover of the US Senate and House of Representatives could usher in a “new era in world relations”, citing America’s enormous economic and geopolitical influence.

Ramaphosa made the remarks after casting his ballot alongside First Lady Dr Tshepo Motsepe at Hyde Park High School in Johannesburg during South Africa’s municipal elections, expressing optimism about renewed diplomatic engagement with Washington.

His comments come at a difficult moment for relations between the two countries, following disagreements over trade policy, financial assistance, diplomatic relations, South Africa’s land reform and black economic empowerment policies, as well as Pretoria’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

A major concern is Washington’s decision to suspend South Africa from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), ending its preferential duty-free access to the American market from January 1, 2027, in what Pretoria regards as a significant economic setback.

South African exports under AGOA were valued at approximately US$1.7 billion in 2025, equivalent to about R28 billion, compared with nearly US$4 billion in 2024, while citrus producers have warned that higher American import duties could threaten exports and employment in the agricultural sector.

Ramaphosa acknowledged the setback but maintained that AGOA does not define the entire commercial relationship between the two countries, insisting that South Africa remains interested in preserving trade and investment ties with the United States.

He called for negotiations towards a bilateral trade agreement under which both governments would jointly determine the terms governing their economic relationship rather than relying exclusively on a unilateral preferential arrangement.

The South African leader also emphasised his country’s sovereignty, saying Pretoria was entitled to pursue its national interests just as Washington was free to advance its own, while expressing hope that the two countries could find common ground on geopolitical, trade and investment matters.

Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau said the government was engaging constructively with Washington and had offered additional trade concessions while preparing to support affected businesses and expand access to alternative export markets.

The South African government has also highlighted the broader economic relationship, reporting that bilateral trade reached US$28.8 billion in 2025, with more than 600 American companies operating in the country and supporting approximately 134,600 jobs.

Meanwhile, Pretoria is pursuing export diversification across markets in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas, including through the African Continental Free Trade Area and trade relationships with India, the European Union, the United Kingdom and China, as it seeks to reduce its exposure to changing American trade policies.

The Democratic victory in Washington therefore presents Pretoria with a potential diplomatic opening, although any improvement in relations will depend on negotiations, the resolution of policy differences and the willingness of both governments to find mutually acceptable solutions.