Ramaphosa rejects claims of ANC using asylum seekers to win RSA elections

JOHANNESBURG-(MaraviPost)-South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has rejected allegations that the African National Congress (ANC) is using asylum seekers to strengthen its support ahead of the country’s local government elections, dismissing the circulating claims as false.

The remarks were made during Monday’s Black Wednesday Commemoration in Sandton, where Ramaphosa spoke with journalists and editors, according to a report by SABC News published on October 19, 2026.

The controversy follows a social media post alleging that asylum seekers were being registered to vote and would cast their ballots in favour of the governing ANC.

Ramaphosa denied that the party was involved in such a scheme, insisting that the allegation had no basis.

He also warned that social media platforms could enable false information to spread quickly, particularly when claims were published by individuals who were not accountable for their content.

The ANC leader’s response comes amid growing scrutiny of online political claims as South Africa approaches its local government elections.