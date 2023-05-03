Cyril Ramaphosa backtracks on quitting ICC

PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-The ruling ANC says South Africa’s withdrawal had been raised at a meeting of its executive council but the country remains a signatory to the court.

South Africa is not planning to quit the International Criminal Court (ICC) as suggested earlier by President Cyril Ramaphosa, his office says, citing a communication error from his ruling ANC party.

Hours earlier, Ramaphosa had said the African National Congress (ANC) had decided to withdraw South Africa from the court, which last month issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The ICC warrant means South Africa – due to host this year’s BRICS summit of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – would have to detain Putin on arrival.

“The presidency wishes to clarify that South Africa remains a signatory” to the ICC, Ramaphosa’s office said on Tuesday in a late-night statement.

It said the “clarification follows an error in a comment made during a media briefing held by the governing African National Congress”.

The ANC had earlier told journalists that the issue of South Africa withdrawing from the ICC had been raised at a weekend meeting of its national executive council.

Then, when questioned by a journalist during a joint news conference with visiting Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Ramaphosa said the ANC “has taken that decision that it is prudent that South Africa should pull out of the ICC”.

The presidency said “regrettably” Ramaphosa had “erroneously affirmed a similar position” to the ruling party.

In another statement Tuesday night, the ANC said an “unintended impression may have been created that a categorical decision for an immediate withdrawal had been taken. This is not so.”

It said the executive committee, the party’s supreme decision-making body, had discussed the “unequal” and “often selective application of international law by the ICC”.