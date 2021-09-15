John Zenus Ungapake Tembo is now 89 years today

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Many Malawians on social media are celebrating Former Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President John Zenus Ungapake Tembo’s 89th birthday.

Tembo whose birthday falls on September 15, once served as Member of Parliament (MP) for Dedza Central

He retired from front-line politics in 2013 and he handed over the leadership of the party to the current President Lazarus Chakwera after emerging victorious during the Party’s elective conference.

Since then Tembo has been inactive.

The former MCP leader only appeared on public function during the inauguration of President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera at Kamuzu institute for Sports in the capital Lilongwe in 2020.

