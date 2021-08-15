Lungu and Mutharika (from left)

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawians are mocking Zambia President Edger Lungu who is trailing behind the August 13, 2021 of that country’s elections

According to unofficial results show that Opposition Candidate Hakainde Hichilema has convincingly won the 2021 Presidential Elections.

It is an incredible moment for Hakainde as he fought and lost five times and he has won the 6th Election.

While Zambia elections body is expected to announce the winner on Sunday, August 15, 2021, Lungu issued a statement that the elections were not free and fair.

This has attracted mockery from Malawians who have been reminded of 2020 Presidential Elections that witnessed the then governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Peter Mutharika defeated by Lazarus Chakwera of Tonse alliance.

Lungu is doing exactly what Muthrika advanced that the elections in Malawi were not free and fair.

“Lungu and Mutharika are the birds of the same feathers as they can walk together. Judgement day has come. Lungu must accept the defeat,” mocks Raph on his Facebook wall.

Rodgers Kadiso writes also;

It is an incredible moment for Hakainde as he fought and lost five times and he has won the 6th Election .

Majority of Zambians including those from Lungu’s Patriotic Front ( PF) has given Hakainde overwhelming support and migolomigolo yamavoti.

However , President Lungu on Saturday 14th August 2021 disputed the election results claiming this year’s Presidential Elections were not free and fair . Lungu claims his party’s monitors were attacked and chased in North Western , Western and Southern Provinces of Zambia.

The Claims by Lungu are false and are a threat to Zambia’s Political Stability . Lungu and his party successfully plotted to rig the Elections but failed completely to execute the rigging scheme.

The Claims by the Outgoing President of Zambia Mr Edgar Lungu are dangerous as this can open ways for inter – Party clashes and Post Elections violence in a Copper rich Nation.

Majority of the Zambian Population is Celebrating UPND ‘s Victory in Friday 13th August Presidential Elections.

Congratulatations to Mr Hakainde Hichilema the President Elect of the Republic of Zambia. To the Outgoing President Edgar Lungu , ! Zambia is too big than any Political Party or individuals ! Accept the will of Zambians.

” The People’s Voice as I say , is the voice of God ” – Emmerson Mnanganga , President of the Republic of Zimbabwe , 4th June 2017.

Makolokoto to UPND.