Coyote

DACULA, Ga.(MaraviPost) — A family of coyotes has divided residents of a Gwinnett County neighborhood.

Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen was in Dacula, where some residents said the animals have killed several family pets, and they want them gone.

In the meantime, other neighbors said people need to keep their pets inside and leave the coyotes alone.Brianne Farr said coyotes killing pets happens more often then people realize

“I actually had a friend who had a dog that was killed by a coyote,” Farr said. “So, I personally know that’s a serious problem.”

Another neighbor, who only wanted to be identified as Stephanie, said the neighborhood has lost seven pets.

On a local social media site, a lot of neighbors were in favor of hiring a professional trapper, while others were strongly opposed to the idea.

Kaitlin Goode with the Georgia Department of Natural resources said the issue is a polarizing one

“Either people think coyotes are perfectly fine the way they are, or people want all of them gone,” Goode said. “There’s very few people in between.”

Goode said there have been reports of coyotes being bolder around people.

Source: WSBTV.COM