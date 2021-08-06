Finca motivates employees to secure Covid-19 jab with K20,000 Shopping vouchers

FINCA Malawi has offered to give its vaccinated employees Chipiku and Shoprite vouchers worth K20, 000.

FINCA Human Resources Manager Charles Ngulube announced the news in a memorandum issued on 5th August, 2021.

In the memo, Ngulube announced that the vouchers will be given to all vaccinated staff as token of appreciation and encouragement to the employees to take the jab.

He disclosed that each dose of Oxford Astra Zeneca will be worth K10, 000 voucher value similar to pfizer jab and a dose of Johnson and Johnson will be worth K20, 000 voucher value.

According to Ngulube, the vaccine is the key defense in fighting the Covid-19 virus and taking it will improve the staff’s participation and continued engagement in the daily activities.

He has urged those who still unvaccinated to secure the Johnson and Johnson vaccine that is expected to be in the country on Saturday, August 7.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) was the first organisation to force employees to go and get a jab of Covid-19. All those not vaccinated were advised to stay home.