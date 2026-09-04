Lusaka High Court receives 41 election petitions as window closes

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-The Lusaka High Court has received 41 parliamentary election petitions following the close of the filing window for challenges to the 2026 parliamentary election results yesterday.

Several candidates who lost in the August 13 general election, from across the political divide have filed petitions asking the courts to nullify the results in their constituencies.

They cited gross irregularities in the electoral process, as well as alleged bribery, violence and vote buying.

Among the latest submissions is a petition by losing UPND candidate Lee Mukupa in Lima constituency, Lusaka. Mukupa polled 8,041 votes. Declared winner Kelvin Kaunda of the National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity-NRPUP- obtained 22,760 votes.

In Luwingu’s Lubansenshi constituency, independent candidate Innocent Kolala filed a petition after polling 4,301 votes. He is challenging NRPUP’s George Mwamba, who was declared winner with 4,312 votes. UPND’s Chewe Tailo has also petitioned the same seat after receiving 2,010 votes.

In Chadiza West, UPND candidate Jonathan Daka is contesting the result. Daka got 7,085 votes while NRPUP candidate Obert Phiri was declared winner with 8,566 votes.

NRPUP candidate Geoffrey Chumbwe has meanwhile petitioned the Chongwe East result against independent candidate Anita Kamanga.

Other petitions include one by Citizen First candidate Simon Muwa in Chilubi. Muwa polled 2,760 votes against UPND’s Mathias Chitembo who recorded 10,429 votes. In Chama South, independent candidate Daniel Phiri filed after polling 3,220 votes against fellow independent Nkata Jerix, who was declared winner with 4,338 votes.

With these latest filings, the total number of parliamentary election petitions now before the Lusaka High Court awaiting determination stands at 41.

Meanwhile, the just ended general elections in Zambia have been roundly condemned as having had failed to meet certain guidelines.

The disputed election was condemned as soldiers stormed poll centres, amid reports that the chain of custody of ballots was repeatedly disturbed.

The courts of law were closed on the deadline to petition the presidential election results a move seen as aimed at preventing the Opposition and citizens from challenging the election results and the ECZ declaration that President Hakainde Hichilema had won the election.

The killing of former Minister of Transport and Communications, Mutotwe kafwaya by Zambian special forces also raised international outrage.

The imprisonment of leading presidential candidate Brian Mundubile and his running mate, Makebi and Bishop Trevor Mwamba, lawyer, George Chisanga and others that followed cast Hichilema into a tyrant that has stolen an election and lock up his opponents.