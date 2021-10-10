Muluzi handshakes Mutharika (from left)

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Former President Bakili Muluzi has challenged Peter Mutharika to end leadership wrangle in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Muluzi made the challenge on Sunday, October 10, 2021 during Mulhako wa alhomwe festival at Chonde in Mulanje district.

The father of multiparty democracy in Malawi, Dr. Muluzi accused Mutharika of sleeping on duty as DPP leader.

“As the president for DPP you should show your leadership skills in ending out leadership wrangles. You can’t win next elections when you are divided like this.

“I’m an honest and founder of democracy. I’m telling you this as not DPP member but as a democracy maker in Malawi,” dares Muluzi in full view of Mutharika

After 2020 June presidential elections loss, there has been leadership wrangles in the former governing DPP.