LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered four new COVID-19 cases, nine new recoveries and two new deaths. All new cases are locally transmitted and are from Blantyre Districts. Two new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours: one each from Lilongwe and Mzimba North Districts.

Both new deaths were not vaccinated. To the families that have lost their loved ones during this pandemic, may you find peace, hope and love during this difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 61,676 cases including 2,290 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.71%). Of these cases, 2,656 are imported infections and 59,020 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 56,430 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 91.5%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 2,724.

In the past 24 hours, there were three new admissions in the treatment units while five cases were discharged. Currently, a total of 15 active cases are currently hospitalised (no case in critical condition): six in Blantyre, four in Lilongwe, and one each in Dedza, Mzimba North, and Zomba Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 268 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 59 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 1.5% a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 1.8%.

Cumulatively, 414,671 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, a total of 1,115,091 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.

Cumulatively 606,724 and 260,867 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 247,500 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Over the past 24 hours, 3,717

and 500 people have received first dose and second of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 404 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Cumulatively, 508,367 people are fully vaccinated.

Today is a World Mental Health day, a day set aside to raise awareness on the importance of mental health in our daily lives.

World Mental Health Day is also a chance to talk about mental health in general, why we need to pay special attention to our mental health and how important it is to talk about things and get help if you are struggling.

The theme for this year is “Mental Health in an unequal world” and the theme is very important this time around

when we are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

I would like to remind the public that as we are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic we need also to focus on the mental health of confirmed cases, contacts, those recovered and their families as well as healthcare workers and frontline

staff.

The past months have been challenging to many people because of this disease due to many changes to our daily way of living and also due to economic slowdown brought about by the pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed many aspects of our lives hence affecting mental health of most people. The effects of the pandemic have been felt and continue to be felt by everyone in one way or the other.

In times like this it is important that we look after our mental, as well as our physical and social health wellbeing. It has also been observed that there is stigma and discrimination towards those that have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the contacts, their families and those that have recovered from the disease.

This is worrisome as it may compromise the efforts to suppress the disease in our country as some people may not follow all the preventive and containment measures i.e. self-isolation and quarantine for fear of being stigmatized.

It is important to recognize the signs and symptoms of mental illness as early as possible in order to seek help. Signs and symptoms of mental illness can vary, depending on the disorder, circumstances and other factors. Mental illness symptoms can affect emotions, thoughts and behavior. These signs and symptoms may include:

 Feeling sad or down

 Confused thinking or reduced ability to concentrate

 Excessive fears or worries, or extreme feelings of guilt

 Extreme mood changes of highs and lows

 Withdrawal from friends and activities

 Significant tiredness, low energy or problems sleeping

 Detachment from reality (delusions), paranoia or hallucinations

 Inability to cope with daily problems or stress

 Trouble understanding and relating to situations and to people

 Problems with alcohol or drug use

 Major changes in eating habits

 Sex drive changes

 Excessive anger, hostility or violence

 Suicidal thinking



Sometimes symptoms of a mental health disorder appear as physical problems, such as stomach pain, back pain, headaches, or other unexplained aches and pains. If you experience these symptoms, please seek psychosocial support by calling your nearest facility or call toll free 929.



No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Fully Vaccinated! Wear Face Mask! Protect yourself. Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH- CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESDENTIAL TASKFORCE