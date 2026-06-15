Airtel Malawi Staff in decade of blood donation commemoration

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In a powerful demonstration of compassion and community spirit, Airtel Malawi employees have once again come together to donate blood, reaffirming the company’s unwavering commitment to saving lives and supporting Malawi’s healthcare system.

Held in partnership with the Malawi Blood Transfusion Service (MBTS), this year’s drive saw 83 units of blood collected, directly supporting the country’s growing need for safe blood.

The blood drive has become a cornerstone of Airtel Malawi’s community impact efforts, driven by the commitment of its employees whose continued effort is making a meaningful difference for patients nationwide, including expectant mothers, accident victims, patients with severe anaemia, and those undergoing surgery.

Speaking on the sidelines of the drive, Airtel Malawi Managing Director, Aashish Dutt said:

“At Airtel Malawi, we believe that connectivity goes beyond networks and technology it is also about connecting with communities and responding to their most pressing needs.

Through our annual blood donation drives, we are contributing to a stronger national blood bank and helping to ensure that life-saving blood is available to patients whenever and wherever it is needed.”

The Malawi Blood Transfusion Service (MBTS) also commended Airtel Malawi’s continued support and the role it plays in strengthening the national blood donation ecosystem.

MBTS Public Relations Officer for Central Region Upile Kaimvi says, “As the demand for safe blood remains high across Malawi, voluntary blood donors form the backbone of a safe and reliable blood supply.

“We therefore commend Airtel Malawi for always mobilizing its employees to support this important cause to support a steady and reliable blood supply for patients and communities who need it the most”.

Kaimvi adds, “Every unit of blood donated has the potential to save multiple lives and helps us meet the growing demand for blood across the country”.

As Airtel Malawi continues to champion initiatives that uplift communities, the company is calling on more organizations and individuals to join the cause as every donation and every pint has the power to save a life.

