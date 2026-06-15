Govt repatriates 645 Malawians from Durban amid SA vigilante attacks

By IOMMIE CHIWALO

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Government has repatriated 645 Malawians who were displaced by vigilante attacks in South Africa, with eight buses leaving Durban on Monday under a Voluntary Repatriation Exercise coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The nationals, who had sought shelter at Sherwood Town Hall in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, are expected to enter Malawi through Mwanza Border Post on Wednesday, 17th June 2026.

From there, they will proceed to Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre for screening and processing before being assisted to their home districts.

In a press release issued Monday 15th June, the Ministry said the exercise reaffirms government’s commitment to ensuring safety and well-being of all Malawi nationals abroad and its readiness to provide consular support to those affected by ongoing vigilante attacks targeting foreign nationals in parts of South Africa.

The repatriation marks one of the largest single movements of displaced Malawians from South Africa this year.

The Ministry did not specify the nature of the attacks, but noted they were targeting foreign nationals.

According to online videos, South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province has seen recurring waves of xenophobic violence in recent years, with foreign-owned shops looted and migrants displaced.

Government’s intervention follows weeks of diplomatic engagement between Lilongwe and Pretoria.

The Malawi’s foreign affairs Ministry said it is providing necessary consular support to affected citizens still in South Africa and urged Malawians abroad to register with the nearest embassy or high commission.

The statement highlights that upon arrival at Mwanza, immigration and health officials will conduct initial documentation and health checks.

“The group will then be transported to Kamuzu Stadium, where a multi-agency team comprising officials from Homeland Security, Health, Social Welfare, and the Department of Disaster Management Affairs will carry out necessary screening and processing,” reads the statement.

From the previous experience, the screening will cover identity verification, health assessments, and needs profiling to determine support required before returnees travel to their respective local destinations.

The Ministry’s statement underscores the scale of displacement Malawians continue to face in South Africa.

Remittances from SA remain a key lifeline for many families, but periodic violence has forced Lilongwe to organize voluntary returns.

Past repatriations have involved smaller groups by bus and air.

The Ministry encouraged families expecting relatives to contact the repatriation desk at Kamuzu Stadium from Wednesday morning.

It also reiterated that the exercise is voluntary, aimed at Malawians who opted to return after being displaced.

Civil society groups have previously called for reintegration support for returnees, including counseling, startup capital, and skills programs to prevent re-migration under risky conditions.

The Ministry has not yet outlined post-arrival support packages, but said it remains committed to the safety and well-being of citizens abroad.

The eight buses mark the first phase of the June repatriation. The Ministry said it will update the public on any further exercises as consular assessments continue in Durban and other affected areas.

Meanwhile Malawians of good will are contributing in a project called “support a trip” whereby majority prominent people have expressed interest in supporting the initiative.