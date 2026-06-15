Chaponda rebukes Mzimba lawmaker Vitumbiko Mumba over “quoting him out of context in the interview with eNCA Television”

By Watipaso Mzungu JNR

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr. George Chaponda, has expressed disappointment and shock with what he has described as “deliberate distortion and misquotation” of the remarks he made in an exclusive interview with eNCA Television of South Africa.

Chaponda is facing a storm of online criticism after comments he made in an eNCA Television interview were allegedly deliberately misquoted by Vitumbiko Mumba, with the distortion sparking accusations that the minister was attacking Ngonis of Mzimba District.

However, after a review of the full eNCA transcript against the circulating quotations attributed to Mumba shows significant omissions and reframing that change the context of Chaponda’s responses on Malawians in South Africa, immigration violations, and cross-border ties.

In the interview, Chaponda was pressed repeatedly on why Malawians endure hostility in South Africa rather than return home, and on allegations of crime including human trafficking, illegal alcohol production, and illegal mining.

When asked about accusations that Malawians break immigration laws, Chaponda’s full response was:

“Because we know that every country cannot afford to say we cannot have people who can work. There are always movements of irregular people. There are some people who have been in this country for ages. In Malawi, we have others who have been there, they don’t have any papers. If we said today, ‘Oh, South Africa, come from. We have Ngonis and Zulus in Mzimba whose roots trace to South Africa,”

On the direct question “What is your message to those who are breaking immigration laws?”, Chaponda replied:

“The issue is let the leaders, South Africa’s immigration laws can be involved in…”

Earlier in the interview he also framed the issue as continental and political, saying: “We might say, Africans in general, but the issue, as I said, which is at stake, political to say now, as said, How do we deal with this matter? And I’m glad we are coming by their district understanding.”

The Minister did not, in the transcript, endorse law-breaking, defend criminality, or suggest Malawians should ignore South African immigration laws. His remarks touched on historical migration, the reality of irregular movement in all countries, and the need for leadership to address the matter.

According to sources tracking the online fallout, Vitumbiko Mumba selectively quoted and reframed Chaponda’s remarks to suggest the Minister was justifying illegal stay and dismissing immigration violations. Key portions of the transcript, including the references to “irregular people” existing in every country and the historical ties between Ngonis/Zulus in Mzimba and South Africa, were reportedly omitted.

The misquotation was then circulated widely on social media, triggering outrage that Chaponda was “attacking north-based Ngonis, supporting illegal immigrants” and “mocking South Africa’s laws.”

Critics accused him of diplomatic carelessness at a time when Malawians in South Africa face xenophobic attacks and deportations.

Malawi-South Africa relations are sensitive, with thousands of Malawians working, studying, and living in South Africa legally and irregularly. A misrepresented statement by the Foreign Affairs Minister can strain bilateral discussions on migration, labor, and protection of Malawian nationals.

The altered quote painted Chaponda as condoning crime. In reality, the full transcript shows him acknowledging irregular movement as a global phenomenon while pointing to historical cross-border communities. That nuance was lost in the misquotation.

The incident raises questions about deliberate editing of public officials’ remarks for political mileage.

Misquoting a minister on a matter as volatile as immigration and xenophobia risks inflaming tensions both at home and in South Africa.

Chaponda’s reference to Ngonis and Zulus in Mzimba traces to documented history.

The Ngoni migration from KwaZulu-Natal in the 19th century established communities in northern Malawi whose lineage and cultural ties to South Africa remain.

His point appeared aimed at explaining why migration between the two countries is not new, not at excusing current illegal activity.

He also acknowledged “irregular people” exist everywhere, a statement consistent with global migration patterns. That observation was twisted in the misquotation to sound like approval of illegality.

Observers say the episode should serve as a warning against weaponizing partial quotes, especially on sensitive foreign policy matters.

Government spokespersons have yet to issue an official response to Mumba’s version, but Chaponda’s full eNCA transcript provides a clear record of what was actually said.

The broader issue remains unresolved: how Malawi addresses irregular migration, protects citizens abroad, and engages South Africa diplomatically without feeding xenophobic narratives or domestic political attacks.

As the debate rages online, the Chaponda case underscores a hard truth: in the age of viral clips and screenshots, context is the first casualty.

And when a Foreign Affairs Minister is misquoted, the cost is not just reputational – it is diplomatic.