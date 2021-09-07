LILONGWE-(MaravPost)-Malawi Police at Kanengo station in the capital Lilongwe are keeping in custody a 22-year-old woman for posing as a nurse while stealing money from patients at Area 25 Health Centre

Kanengo Police spokesperson Esther Makalani has identified the suspect as Caroline Botha.who was arrested on Monday, September 6, 2021.

Makalani told The Maravi Post that Botha used to hang around the health centre in a nurse’s uniform.

“Sometimes, she borrowed money from patients after lying that the hospital will repay. On Monday, the head of the nurses at the health centre confronted her but she ran away. But she later went back to the health facility and police were alerted,” says Makalani.

The police publicist said the woman is being kept at the Station while the law enforcers have since launched investigations into the matter