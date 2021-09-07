Newly appointed Ambassadors, High Commissioners challenged to attract Foreign Direct Invest, development assistance for Malawi

Government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has challenged newly appointed High Commissioners and Ambassadors to serve at various Malawi Missions abroad, to promote trade, tourism and attract Foreign Direct Investment and development assistance to the country.

Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Lucky Sikwese made call at the end of the five-day orientation workshop, which aimed to orient the High Commissioners and Ambassadors designate for their impending assignments as Malawi’s representatives to their respective host countries.

Sikwese encouraged the appointees to leverage the information, tools and knowledge acquired through the orientation to facilitate the implementation of the Malawi Foreign Policy during their respective tours of duty.

“We are confident that you will be able to represent the President, and Malawians, in your respective countries of accreditation with integrity.” Dr. Sikwese said.

“Furthermore, we trust that you will aggressively mobilize resources, scholarships, protect Malawi’s interests and nationals, among others, in your countries of your accreditation. Your ultimate objective is to support Malawi’s developmental goals,” he added.

The orientation covered critical areas such as protocol, etiquette and diplomacy, Malawi’s Foreign Policy, Malawi Diaspora and Engagement Policy, Malawi priority areas in its Missions abroad, maximizing opportunities in the Malawi Missions abroad, status of the Dual Nationality, how to promote trade and direct investment, resource mobilization for national development programmes, promoting business linkages between local and foreign companies, promoting Malawi tourism, Malawi 2063, Malawi Public Services Regulations (MPSR), among others.

The Ministry also took advantage of the orientation programme to prepare the High Commissioners and Ambassadors for the task of chairing Groups of SADC Ambassadors in their respective duty stations and more.