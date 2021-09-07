Robert David Steele

. Sadly Robert David Steele passed away on 28 August 2021

A former CIA counterintelligence expert who claimed to be the first person to call the coronavirus a hoax has died — after testing positive for COVID-19 and denying it is real until the very end, according to a report and his pal.

Robert David Steele, a QAnon devotee who was touring the US “to awaken the nation in truth,” blogged about his doomed battle with the contagion Aug. 17.

“I will not take the vaccination, though I did test positive for whatever they’re calling ‘COVID’ today,” he wrote alongside an image that appeared to show him hooked up to a ventilator

“The bottom line is that my lungs are not functioning,” he wrote, admitting even then that it had been a “near-death experience.

“We will never be the same because now we know that we’ve all been lied to about everything,” added Steele, who calls himself a former spy and Marine.

His friend Mark Tassi revealed the death of the “great patriot” in an Instagram post Sunday — calling it “very suspicious” that Steele died from this “typical respiratory thing,” refusing to say the word COVID.