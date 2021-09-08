Dick Farrel Dead: Former Newsmax Anchor And Talk Show Host Was 65

Former South Florida talk show host Dick Farrel, known and beloved by fans for his over-the-top right-wing opinions, died from complications from COVID-19.

Hee was also a Newsmax fill-in host and longtime conservative talker Dick Farrel died from a “severe damage” from COVID-19 after spending the last weeks of his life claiming that the vaccine is “Bogus Bull [Shit],” referring to the pandemic as a “SCAM DEMIC,” and suggesting that the delta variant is an elaborate ruse orchestrated by Anthony Fauci to keep Americans fearing for their lives.

“Why take a vax promoted by people who lied [to you] all along about masks, where the virus came from and the death toll?” he wrote in a July 3 Facebook post. Upon contracting the virus, Farrel was suddenly not willing to die for his previously held convictions, as one of his close friends, Amy Leigh Hair, claimed that he encouraged her to get the shot shortly before his death, saying that COVID-19 “is no joke and then he said: ‘I wish I had gotten [vaccinated]!’

But instead of taking scientifically backed precautions beforehand, Farrel opted to ask his Facebook followers if “hydroxychloroquine from Canada” is safe in early July after stating, “When a gubberment denies u access to HCQ [it’s] obvious they want you dead.”

It appears that Farrel was convinced that masks and vaccines weren’t saving Democratic politicians––or “dummy craps,” as he called them––from COVID-19, but rather that they had access to hydroxychloroquine while banning others from taking it. In a statement to the Post, a Newsmax spokesperson noted that Farrel “was a popular radio host in Florida and always a friend of Newsmax.

We mourn his passing and hope everyone can learn from his unnecessary death the importance of getting vaccinated.”