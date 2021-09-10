Dr. Jimmy DeYoung Sr COVID denier died

Dr. Jimmy DeYoung Sr.

Dr. Jimmy DeYoung Sr. was a Christian radio host and Bible Prophecy Teacher. DeYoung, who died August 15, 2021, once called the vaccine “government control,” and was not vaccinated

He was hospitalized with COVID-19 on Aug. 7, according to The Chattanoogan, and died from the virus eight days later. DeYoung operated Prophecy Today and his radio program was heard on more than 1,500 stations worldwide, according to his website.

“Judy, his loving wife and companion in ministry for over 60 years, was by his side until the very end,” a Facebook post on DeYoung’s account said. “He is survived by a large family who loved him dearly. We covet your prayers at this time.”

denying the coronavirus‘ existence at death Beds

Jodi Doering, an emergency room nurse in South Dakota, has watched that simple truth play out again and again over the last year, as many of her patients have denied the coronavirus‘ existence or their own diagnosis up to their dying breath.

Doering described her work as a “horror movie that never ends” on Saturday, in a Twitter thread that provoked hundreds of thousands of reactions. The nurse said she was particularly frustrated by the patients who embraced misinformation around the virus, even as it wracked their bodies and eventually killed them.