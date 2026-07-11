PDL Bids Farewell to Her Excellency Madam Hadja Andre Tour-The Mother of African Liberation

The People’s Democratic League (PDL) in Sierra Leone deeply grieved to learn about the sad demise of Her Excellency Madam Hadja Andre Toure, the former first lady of the Republic of Guinea. She died in a hospital in Morocco on 8th July 2026 and was 91, according to reports.

Madam Toure was also known to be the mother of African liberation. At this sad moment, PDL members and supporters at home and abroad offer their deepest condolences to the Toure family and sympathies to the Government and great people of Guinea and Africa.

Her Excellency Madam Hadja Andre Toure was an undaunted freedom fighter, especially as she proved herself as a towering figure in both national and external life. As a patriotic Pan Africanist, she stood for the welfare and uplifting of the weak and the deprived sections of society. Hence her contribution to motivate other women in the likes of the late South African singer Mariam Makeba, to confront the ills of apartheid in Africa was unmatched. She accompanied her husband, the late President and founding father of independent Guinea, Ahmed Sekou Toure in the struggle for the total independence of the Guinean nation.

The PDL grieves the loss of a founding member of the Pan-African Movement, and she will be remembered as one of Africa’s greatest women leaders, as a pace center, as a tour de force for peace and a wind beneath the wings of the African continent. On many occasions be it the fight for the liberation of the African continent from foreign domination, be it to raise voice for empowering women in Africa, be it to advance the advocacy for respect, equality and dignity of blacks everywhere, be it rising above party politics in post-independent Africa, Madam Toure played important roles.

Volumes can be written about this great woman, who embodied the finest of virtues. This is a great loss to bear and the PDL wants to join Africans in Guinea and across the continent and the diasporas, to acknowledge the pain we are all in today. Now that Madam Toure has gone, what will Guinea and Africa be like in her exit out of the scene? She will be remembered as a leader of great vision, a Pan-Africanist to the core, and for uplifting the lives of poor Africans, and for her invaluable contributions to the struggle for national sovereignty, total freedom and homeland dignity.

May Allah grant her Aljanna Firdausi! May He continue to give the Toure family and her well-wishers the fortitude to bear the loss. May her soul rest in eternal peace!

Signed: Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh

Founder and Leader

The People’s Democratic League

PDL

For and on behalf of members and supporters of PDL