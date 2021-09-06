John Magufuli

John Magufuli’s death has been officially attributed to heart failure

Tanzania’s president, John Magufuli, one of Africa’s most prominent Covid-19 deniers, died after a two-week absence from public life that prompted speculation that he had contracted COVID-19.

Magufuli’s death was announced by the country’s vice-president, Samia Suluhu, who said the president died of heart failure. He was 61.

“The president of the United Republic of Tanzania, the honourable Dr John Pombe Joseph Magufuli … [has] died of a heart condition, at hospital Mzena in Dar es Salaam, where he was receiving treatment,” she said on state broadcaster TBC.

Magufuli, a divisive figure who won a second term in October in an election marred by violence and allegations of fraud, had not been seen in public since 27 February, leading many to believe that he was sick and possibly incapacitated. He had a history of heart problems and wore a pacemaker.

Government officials had insisted Magufuli was working normally and that citizens should ignore “hateful” rumours coming from abroad. Police arrested four people since last week on charges of spreading false information about the health of political leaders.

The country’s opposition leader, Tundu Lissu, said that Magafuli was critically ill in a hospital in India after contracting Covid-19, while media in neighbouring Kenya reported that an unnamed African leader was being treated for Covid-19 on a ventilator in a hospital there.

Aides of Magufuli had been reported to have contracted Covid-19, with fatalities reported among senior officials in Tanzania. One minister coughed and gasped for air throughout a press conference given to prove his good health.