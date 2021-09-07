Malawi The Flames

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Flames of Malawi on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 burnt to ashes the Black Mamba’s of Mozambique at Orlando Stadium in South Africa, to register their first win in 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifying campaign.

Malawi National team recovered from their first game defeat away in Yaoundé against the Indomitable Lions where they lost by two goals to nil,by beating the Mamba’s of Mozambique by a goal to nil at home,Orlando Stadium.

Meck Mwase made few changes from the first squad which faced Cameroon away; Richard Chipuwa was trusted to guard the sticks with Dennis Chembezi,Limbikani Mzava,Stanley Sanudi and Charles Petrol playing in defence, while on the engine room Mwase trusted John CJ Banda, Gerald Phiri Jnr with Peter Banda and Frank Gabadinho Mhango playing in the wings,and Richard Mbulu and Khuda Muyaba were thrown upfront.

From look of things, Mwase had offensive game plan,and aimed at getting early goals which worked for the Flames.The game which started with all teams attacking, but it was Malawi who showed more hunger for the goals, hence piling pressure on Mozambique. No wonder at tenth minute Richard Mbulu headed in a ball on an empty net after Mamba’s goalie fall down when he was trying to recover the ball which his defender gave him through a back pass.

First half ended with the Flames narrowly leading Mamba’s by a goal,but it was a balanced game. Came second half, Flames started where they had stopped in the first half with several efforts by Khuda Muyaba, Gabadinho Mhango and Richard Mbulu going off targets and again flames defence was well disciplined, a scenario that kept Richard Chipuwa busy watching the game.

From 60th minute, Mozambique started piling pressure to Malawi as fatigue started clipping on Flames players especially in the midfield, no wonder Mwase made some changes to defend the lone goal,Richard Mbulu,Gerald Phiri Jnr were replaced by Chimwemwe Idana and Chikoti Chirwa.

Flames managed to defend the lone goal,though they started finding problems at left back where Dennis Chembezi was playing but the Mamba’s could not break through to find the back of the net.

The last whistle was blown and yes the Flames, burnt the Mamba’s to ashes,and it was the time to sing and dance the AMA PIANO.

The win has taken Malawi to third position in group D of the 2022 Qatar World cup qualifiers with three points from two games,Ivory Coast lead the group with four points after beating Cameroon on Monday in Abidjan and a draw away in Maputo,Mozambique, while Cameroon is second with three points they got from Malawi win at home in Yaoundé, Mozambique anchor the group with a point they collected from Ivory Coast at home in Maputo.

Ivory Coast is the next on Flames menu in October this year at home.