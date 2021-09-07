Salanje bans Liabunya (from left)

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Pastor Hastings Salanje of God’s Chapel International has predicted 10 years of doom for Prophet Austin Liabunya following Liabunya’s prophesy that the former should just stick to preaching and not politics.

Salanje, who has been showing interest to run for presidency in 2030 for the past months, dropped the bombshell following Liabunya’s statement on Friday.

In his statement, Salanje pronounced a suspension of 10 years to the newly Believers Gospel Embassy International pastor for ‘lying and disrespecting’ elders in the name of God.

“Because you have decided to challenge me, I Hastings Salanje the servant of the living God suspend you reyabuya from the work of the Gospel from this day of 7th September 2021 to 31th December 2031 night, I give you a suspension of 10 years and if you behave well the suspension will be lifted up after 10 years,” reads part of the statement.

Salanje said because of the verbal battle that Liabunya started, the former has charged people to hate ,disrespect the later and whatever he will say in the name of God. He added that people will leave and abandon him until he is left alone including his own family.

Salanje also said Liabunya will be broke until he is unable to buy data for live streaming sessions and every time he uses the name of God, Jesus or the Holy spirit his mind and mouth will be twisted until he is embarrassed in public.

Salanje added that Liabunya and other people will know that him carries more anointing with high spiritual ranks today than yesterday once the prophesies start manifesting