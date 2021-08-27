WASHINGTON-(MaraviPost)-The United States president, Joe Biden, has vowed to hunt down attackers who bombed Kabul airport in Afghanistan that killed 72 Afghan civilians and 13 US solders.

Biden disclosed this in an emotional speech from the White Housea on Thursday following the blasts that came hours after Western officials warned of a major attack.

Biden was quoted saying; “To those who carried out these attacks today – as well as anyone who wishes America harm – know this: we will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay”.

On thursday afternoon, two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport to flee the country following the Taliban takeover.

The Islamic State group, ISIS, issued a statement moments after the deadly attack, claiming responsibility for the killings.

Officials disclosed that at least 28 members of the Taliban were among the people killed in explosions.

Prior to the blast, the Taliban sprayed a water cannon at people that gathered at one airport gate to try to drive the crowd away, as someone launched tear gas canisters elsewhere.

However, Taliban has declined any involvement in the attack and it has condemned the attack in a statement saying it occurred in an area controlled by US forces.

The attack marked a deadly escalation of the drama unfolding at the airport following the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan on August 15.

It is also the worst single-day loss for American troops in Afghanistan since the August 2011 attack on a Chinook helicopter that killed 30 service members, AP reported.

Biden earlier set 31 August as deadline for the withdrawal of us forces from Afghanistan and he has declined to extend the deadline. He has also promised to evacuate any American citizens who want to leave by that day.

NATO diplomat also said all foreign forces are now aiming to evacuate their citizens and embassy employees from the country by Monday, 30 August.

Meanwhile, health official reported that hospitals in Kabul have been overwhelmed by the massive influx of the numerous casualties.