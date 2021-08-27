Zodwa Wabantu

JOHANNESBURG-(MaraviPost)-When it comes to getting close, Zodwa Wabantu isn’t afraid to show it. She wouldn’t be afraid to be close to the people she cares about. Her Ben 10s, who are usually the sweethearts of others, are included in this.

Recently, the dubious artist and performer discussed how many different sizes of people’s private parts she knows in Durban, as well as how many different sizes she has in Johannesburg.

At the moment, Zodwa is congratulating all HIV-positive individuals. She’s done it before, dropping ARV pills while filming Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored, an unscripted TV drama. She also mentioned the importance of HIV awareness.

Zodwa is a vibrant artist and outspoken advocate for HIV awareness and awareness. Zodwa made an effort in a video she recently posted on her Instagram page to encourage people to keep quiet about their HIV and not spread it. This is because there are people who take advantage of the opportunity to spread HIV on vulnerable young ladies, including young men.

“Don’t take advantage of small children or young men. Because they are weak, anxious, hungry, don’t have money, or are looking for possibilities, they should keep their HIV to themselves and not spread it to others. I’m speaking maturely “In the video, Zodwa says:

There are definitely people who go after people who are looking for a favorable situation in which to infect them. A small number of those who have been affected are filled with rage and want to transfer it to others. To ensure that this does not happen to anyone, it is best to play it safe and, above all, to be protected.

Do you think Zodwa was indicating that people should keep their HIV hidden and not go for weak people to transmit the virus?