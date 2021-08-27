Charles Chuka no more

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The former central bank, Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) governor Charles Chuka, has died.

RBM spokesperson Ralph Tseka has confirmed the sudden death of Chuka.

Tseka added that RBM mourns with the Chuka family and remembers Chuka as “a brilliant and jovial Governor.”

Chuka served as Central bank governor for five years. He was appointed in April, 2012 after Dr. Joyce Banda became president and he left the role in 2017, about three years into the presidency of Professor Peter Mutharika.

Chuka previously worked for the World Bank Group from 2003–2009 where he was a Senior Advisor to the Executive Director at the World Bank headquarters in Washington, DC. From 2010 to 2012.

The late Chuka also worked as the CEO of Malawi Telecommunications Ltd.

The Economist held Bachelor of Social Science (Economics and Sociology) degree from the University of Malawi and a Master of Philosophy in monetary economics from the University of Glasgow.

Retired Chief Justice Dunstain Mwaungulu has since paid tribute to Chuka, saying he knew him in 1976 at Chancellor College and when Chuka became RBM Governor they debated about the economy.