Wyndham Chechamba no more

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Sad news! Death has been announced of a maestro musician Wyndham Chechamba who died on August 27, 2021 at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) In Blantyre.

The music maestro has died at the age of 88.

At the time of his death, the legend was running Chechamba Music School in Chilomoni, Blantyre.

More to come…..