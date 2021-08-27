Malawi court acquits driver who was arrested for obstructing president Chakwera’s convoy

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—The senior resident magistrate court in Mzuzu has acquitted Lusungu Chibisa Chirwa , a truck driver who was accused of failing to stop for the convoy of President Lazarus Chakwera last Sunday.

According to Mij online Senior Resident Magistrate Godfrey Nyirenda has found that the state proved that the President’s convoy was in motion when Chirwa was signaled to stop.

However Nyirenda had found that the state has failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the leading vehicle of the President’s convoy was at a distance which could have been easily identified by Chirwa.

With this Nyirenda has ordered the police to release Chirwa from custody.

The court has also ordered that his truck which was impounded should be released.

Chirwa is said to have obstructed the presidential convoy on Sunday evening at Kadikeni Trading Centre in Mzimba along the M1 Road.

President Chakwera was in Mzuzu on Sunday where he attended the 25th Silver Jubilee Celebrations of the Anglican Diocese of the Northern Malawi.