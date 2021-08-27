MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-The senior resident magistrate court in Mzuzu on Friday, August 27, 2021 acquitted Lusungu Chibisa Chirwa a truck driver who was accused of failing to stop for the convoy of President Lazarus Chakwera last Tuesday.

Senior Resident Magistrate Godfrey Nyirenda observes that the President’s convoy was in motion when Chirwa was signaled to stop.

However Nyirenda found that the state failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the leading vehicle of the President’s convoy was at a distance which could have been easily identified by Chirwa.

The court therefore has ordered the police to release Chirwa from custody.

Magistrate Nyirenda also ordered that his truck which was impounded should be released.