ICON—The late Chechamba performs at one of the events at Kanjedza Assemblies of God in Blantyre in 2020

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Legendary musician Wyndham Chechamba was laid to rest Sunday, August 29, 2021 in Chechamba Village, Traditional Authority Bvumbwe, in Thyolo District.

People from all walks of life attended the burial ceremony. Before burial, on Saturday there was a funeral service at St Michael and All Angels CCAP in Blantyre.

Chechamba died on August 27, 2021 at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) In Blantyre.

The music maestro has died at the age of 88.

At the time of his death, the legend was running Chechamba Music School in Chilomoni, Blantyre.