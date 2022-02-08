By Thandie Chadzandiyani

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Police Service board of inquiry has found the Former Commissioner Stan Kaliza guilty of conduct to the prejudice of good discipline in the police service.

National Police Spokesperson James Kadadzera confirmed the development following the inquiry that commenced after Kaliza was reported to have sexually abuse females in his office.

According to Kadadzera, the commission was found guilty of abuse of his office and the findings have been forwarded to the Malawi police service Commission for determination.

On November, 20, 2021 Commissioner Kaliza was sent on forced leave to pave way for investigation into allegations that Commissioner Kaliza sexually abused more than 40 female police officers.

Kaliza allegedly promised the women to promote them or send them abroad for peace keeping missions in exchange for sexual favours.

This was revealed in WhatsApp screenshots that went viral on social media.

Prior to this, Kaliza served as a Commissioner of Police responsible for Human Resource Management and Development at the police headquarters in Lilongwe.

