By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Members of Parliament (MPs) have asked the office of the Speaker to request the Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) to investigate parliament bottled water in the name of ‘Real’ following the discovery of oil mixed in the water.

Mulanje Bale MP Victor Musowa, made the request on Tuesday in the August House.

Musowa said the real bottled water has unusual taste and most of the members in the house have complained about the same issue. He disclosed that he found oil in the sealed water when he opened one of the bottles.

He has therefore requested the water to be examined and the results to be reported back to the August house for member to have an idea of what they have been consuming.

Responding to Musowa,Second Deputy Speaker,Aisha Adams has assured the members of Parliament to take the matter seriously and report the case to the relevant authorities.

Meanwhile MBS have taken the water from Parliament and they are expected to bring back the results by tomorrow, February 9.

