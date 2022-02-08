LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-High Court in Malawi on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 agreed with Magistrate Court’s ruling that the extradition matter involving Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and wife, Mary, be conducted by way of preliminary inquiry as provided for under our laws.

Preliminary inquiry is where, among others, you allow all witnesses to be examined and cross-examined in the court.

In his ruling, Judge Redison Kapindu also advised Magistrate to be open and flexible in listening to alternatives of hearing witnesses which may include virtual hearing.

Bushiri’s lawyer Wapona Kita says: “We are happy that the Court has agreed with our position on what a preliminary inquiry entails, which is that witnesses must come to physically give evidence.

“The Judge of course added that only in exceptional circumstances can the Magistrate Court depart from the physical hearings. As to the way forward, our friends from the State are the ones who are supposed to take the next move; for now on the receiving end.”

