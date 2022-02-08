By Chisomo Phiri

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Member of Parliament (MP) for Chikwawa Mkombezi Constituency Abida Mia has donated bags of maize to 1,680 households at Mphamba and Mchenga school grounds.

Mia made the donation on Sunday following the flooding in the area that devastated numerous families leaving some with no food and shelter.

The newly elected Minister of Water and Sanitation reached out to the affected families in the surrounding areas of Chikwawa following Moderate Tropical Ana that hit Malawi from the January 23-25, 2022.

Mia addressed the beneficiaries from the six villages in the area and shared the words of hope and comfort with them.

The lawmaker also pledged to bring more support in terms of food to them during this time when they’re still trying to recover from the tragedy.

Mia has also appealed to well-wishers to render their support towards the flood victims who are in need of food and clothes.

At least 84106 households were affected by the floods in the southern part of that country, and according to the Chikwawa District council report.

The disaster has registered 11 deaths resulting from drowning and walls collapsing and total of 6 people injured due to flooding.

