Tuesday, 29 Sep 2026

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Macra pounces on Airtel, TNM over rapid depletion of mobile data bundles

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MaraviPost

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has launched an investigation into concerns over the rapid depletion of mobile data bundles on TNM and Airtel Malawi networks.

In a statement issued on September 29, 2026, signed by MACRA Director General, Mayamiko Nkoloma, says the authority is examining the operators’ charging and billing systems, data usage records and the accuracy of deductions from customers’ bundles.

“The investigation seeks to establish factors contributing to the concerns raised and determine whether any regulatory intervention is required,” reads part of the statement.

It further encourages affected consumers to report their experiences through dg@macra.mw or the toll-free number 261, providing supporting evidence such as screenshots, purchase notifications and data usage alerts.

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