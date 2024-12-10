President Chakwera leaves UAE for Malawi successfully

By George Bulombola

ABU DHABI-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera Tuesday left Abu Dhabi-United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Malawi through Al Bateen Executive International Airport.

The president was escorted and seen off from the airport by UAE government officials and Malawi’s Ambassador to Kuwait and Gulf countries, excluding Qatar, Younos Abdul Karim.

Speaking in an interview after the President’s departure, Karim described Chakwera’s visit to the UAE as significant since it provided a platform through which the President interfaced with different officials on various challenges including fuel supply which have rocked the country.

“Malawi mainly brought on the table fuel supply challenges, UAE potential investments in Malawi and infrastructural development in terms of roads and most of the issues tabled including the ‘Government to Government’ procuring system which is just awaiting documentation for implementation.

“But the highlight of all things was on Saturday when the President met his brother, the President of UAE, Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. They made quick progress in their discussion surrounding fuel supply issues, construction of Mangochi- Makanjira Road and several potential investment opportunities which need to be followed up,” he said.

He said the Government of UAE has since opened several investment doors for Malawi as there are several areas in which the UAE can invest.

While in Abu Dhabi- UAE, President Chakwera engaged various UAE government officials including the Chief Executive Officer for the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development on Malawi’s development and investment interests.

The President also took advantage of the visit to sell the ‘Agriculture, Tourism and Mining’ (ATM) strategy to Abu Dhabi Fund for Development.