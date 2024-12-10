Malawi Queens dominate Zambia in Africa Netball Cup Opener

The Malawi National Netball Team, fondly known as the Queens, made an emphatic start to their Africa Netball Cup campaign, defeating defending champions Zambia 52-39 in a thrilling encounter at the MTC Dome in Swakopmund, Namibia, yesterday.

The Queens showcased their prowess and determination from the first whistle, demonstrating why they are among the continent’s netball powerhouses. With precise passing, agile movement, and clinical shooting, Malawi dominated the game, leaving no doubt about their intent to reclaim the African crown.

Key players like Joyce Mvula and Towera Vinkhumbo played pivotal roles in the victory. Mvula, with her exceptional shooting accuracy, kept the scoreboard ticking, while Vinkhumbo’s defensive brilliance ensured Zambia’s attackers struggled to find rhythm.

The team’s seamless coordination, both in attack and defense, highlighted the effectiveness of their preparation and tactical discipline under the guidance of their coaching staff.

Speaking after the match, head coach Peace Chawinga-Kaluwa praised the team for their performance but cautioned against complacency.

“This win is a great start, but the journey is still long. We need to stay focused and consistent throughout the tournament,” she said.

Back home, Malawians have taken to social media to celebrate the victory, expressing optimism about the Queens’ chances of clinching the title. Many fans lauded the team’s energy and resilience, hoping this marks the beginning of a successful campaign.

The Queens will now turn their attention to their next match, where they will face another strong contender. With the momentum from their win over Zambia, the team is well-positioned to maintain their dominance and keep their title aspirations alive.

As the tournament progresses, all eyes will be on the Queens to see if they can sustain this impressive form and bring the Africa Netball Cup trophy back to Malawi.