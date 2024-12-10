DPP Youth Directorate to host parade and festival in Blantyre

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Youth Directorate, under the leadership of Hon. Norman Chisale, has announced a vibrant youth parade and festival slated for December 21, 2024, at Bangwe Youth Centre in Blantyre.

The event, which is expected to draw young people from all corners of Malawi, aims to celebrate youth empowerment and unity while showcasing the party’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders.

According to Hon. Chisale, the festival will feature a mix of entertainment, motivational speeches, and discussions on critical issues affecting the youth, including employment, education, and entrepreneurship.

Norman Chisale

“The youth are the backbone of our nation, and this event is designed to inspire, empower, and engage them in building a brighter future for Malawi,” Chisale said.

The festival will include a colorful parade through the streets of Bangwe, culminating in a grand event at the Youth Centre. Participants can look forward to live performances by local artists, cultural dances, sports competitions, and interactive workshops.

The DPP Youth Directorate has been actively working to increase youth participation in national development and politics. This festival is seen as an extension of those efforts, offering young people a platform to voice their concerns and aspirations.

“This is not just about celebrating; it’s about listening to the youth and understanding their challenges,” added Chisale.

Excitement is already building among young people, with many expressing enthusiasm for the opportunity to network and learn from peers and mentors.

The festival comes at a critical time as Malawi prepares for the 2025 general elections, and youth engagement is expected to play a significant role in shaping the political landscape.

Hon. Chisale has called on all young Malawians, regardless of political affiliation, to join the event and contribute to discussions about their future.

“This is about the youth of Malawi. Let’s come together to celebrate our potential and chart a course for a better tomorrow,” he urged.

The DPP Youth Parade and Festival promises to be a memorable and impactful event, reflecting the party’s dedication to empowering the nation’s youth and fostering a spirit of unity and progress.