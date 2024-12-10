Police Officers allegedly exchange uniforms for alcohol at MEC

By Burnett Munthali

Reports have emerged alleging that police officers stationed at the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) are engaging in questionable conduct due to frustrations over delayed allowances. According to sources, some officers have started handing over their uniforms to MEC and National Registration Bureau (NRB) staff in exchange for alcoholic beverages.

This unusual practice, reportedly driven by dissatisfaction with MEC’s delayed payment of their allowances, has raised eyebrows and concerns over professionalism within the security forces.

Critics have pointed out that such behavior undermines the credibility and discipline expected of law enforcement officers. A viral comment highlighting the incident humorously questioned the appropriateness of an officer with unkempt facial hair allegedly participating in these activities, sparking online debates and ridicule.

The delay in allowances has been a recurring issue for many officers assigned to public duties such as those at MEC. However, such actions, if verified, represent a serious breach of protocol and trust, and could expose the officers and institutions to public criticism.

Authorities are yet to comment on the matter, but the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of timely payments and ethical conduct within public institutions. It remains to be seen whether MEC or the Malawi Police Service will address these allegations to restore professionalism and accountability.