BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Housing Corporation tenants at Ngumbe in Blantyre are homeless after being evicted from their houses which the parastatal organisation constructed on an alleged private land.

On Friday, August 20, 21 several families were chased out of the 65 two-bedroom semi-detached houses which MHC built with a MK3.5 billion bank loan on a freehold farming land belonging to the family of Costas and Samantha Scordis.

MHC management ignored professional advice not to proceed with the housing project due to ownership issues forcing the Scordis family to drag the corporation to court in 2018.

Lawyer Kuleza Phokoso who is representing the Scordis family said MHC started allocating the houses to tenants before the court resolved the case, a development that compelled his clients to obtain an order to evacuate the occupants.

The 65 houses risk demolition because in court the Scordis family is demanding the financially struggling MHC and its agents to remove any structures built on the 53 hectares piece of land and if they do not remove Scordis would demolish and remove all such structures at the cost of the MHC.

There was no immediate comment from MHC as both its acting chief executive officer Jordan Chipatala and public relations officer (PRO) Ernestina Lunguzi did not pick up their phones.

Tenants have been given up to Saturday, August 21, 2021 to move out of the MHC houses.