LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 201 new COVID-19 cases, 339 new recoveries and 16 new deaths. All cases are locally transmitted: 44 from Lilongwe, 34 from Zomba, 33 from Blantyre, 15 from Mzimba South, 10 from Mzimba North, nine from Dedza, six from Karonga, five each from Mchinji and Mulanje, four from Chikwawa, three each from Chiradzulu, Chitipa, Machinga, and Ntcheu, two each from Balaka, Dowa, Kasungu, and Thyolo, and one

each from Neno, Ntchisi, Phalombe, Rumphi, and Salima Districts.

16 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours; five from Lilongwe, two each from Blantyre, Zomba, and

Chiradzulu, and one each from Mzimba South, Balaka, Dedza, Ntcheu, and Nsanje Districts.

To the families that have lost their loved ones during this pandemic, may you find peace, hope and love during this difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 59,249 cases including 2,044 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.45%). Of these cases, 2,600 are imported infections and 56,649 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 45,123 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 76.2%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 11,850. In the past 24 hours, there were 38 new admissions in the treatment units while 32 cases were discharged.

Currently, a total of 277 active cases are currently hospitalised: 73 in Lilongwe, 51 in Blantyre, 32 in Mzimba North, 21 in Zomba, 12 in Karonga, 10 in Mchinji, eight in Balaka, seven in Mzimba South, six in Chitipa, five each in Mangochi, Mulanje, Phalombe, Rumphi, and Nsanje, four each in Thyolo and Chiradzulu, three each in Salima, Dowa, Nkhata Bay, Neno, Ntcheu, and Ntcheu, two each in Dedza and Machinga, and one each in Kasungu and Chikwawa Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 1,392 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 829 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 14.4% while a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 16.7%.

Cumulatively, 375,437 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, a total of 806,316 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.

Cumulatively 465,751 and 184,449 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 156,116 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Over the past 24 hours, 596 and 7,515 people have received first dose and second of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 9,829 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Cumulatively, 340,565 people are fully vaccinated.

I am glad to report that today, we have received an additional 115,200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine under the COVAX facility. The vaccines we have received today will help to reach out to those people that had received the first dose of the AstraZeneca Vaccine and are due to receive the second dose. This will help in increasing the fully vaccinated population in our country.

The public is further informed that in our vaccination sites we have two types of COVID-19 vaccines and these are Johnson and Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccine.

Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is a single dose vaccine and one is required to receive one dose to

ensure full protection.

This vaccine is being given to all those that have never received any type of COVID-19 vaccine. The AstraZeneca vaccine is a two dose vaccine given twice at an interval of 12 weeks apart and let me remind those that have received the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine and are due for the second dose to visit government and CHAM health facilities to get their second dose. For the AstraZeneca vaccine, receiving all the two doses will

ensure full protection.

Let me appeal to all those that have never received any COVID-19 vaccine and those that have received one dose of AstraZeneca vaccine and are due for the second dose to utilize this opportunity and get vaccinated, my special appeal goes to those with underlying conditions such as hypertension (BP), diabetes (sugar), Asthma and the elderly (aged 60 years and above) to seriously consider getting vaccinated as evidence has shown that COVID-19 is more severe in these category of people.

Similarly, those who by nature of their occupation are at a high risk of contracting the disease such as health workers and frontline officers and even those that interact with a lot of people on daily basis such as those working in banks, shops, vendors and those in public transport sector should get vaccinated.

The COVID-19 vaccine is free of charge and is available in all Government and CHAM health facilities.No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Vaccinated! Wear Face Mask! Protect yourself.

Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone. Call toll free 929.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESIDENTIAL TASKFORCE