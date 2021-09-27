Monthly Conference Explores Growth Opportunities

LAGOS, Nigeria, 27 September 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/-Prime Business Africa’s (PBA) Socio-Economic & Entrepreneurship Development Series (SEEDS) for the month of September will attract professionals and trailblazers in Africa’s emerging technology sector.

Now in its season 3, the SEEDS conference, a monthly webinar organised by Africa’s independent online newspaper, PBA, is tailored to provide platform for periodic discourse on key issues bordering on socio-economic development of the continent.

SEEDS regular host, Dr Marcel Mbamalu, is the Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of Prime Business Africa.

This month’s edition, which is the 3rd in series, is scheduled to hold virtually, on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 5pm West Africa Time (WAT). The link to the virtual event is: https://tinyurl.com/PBASEEDS3

According to Dr Mbamalu, who is also the CEO of Newstide Publications Limited, publishers of PBA, the theme of this month’s SEEDS focuses on general landscape of technogy and how it affects African businesses and economies.

Experts will also examine the growth rate of fintech in Africa and the corresponding challenges as well as other topical issues like the borderless Africa and the role of tech. Others are :

level of adoption of Cloud Computing Technology and Security;

Africa’s Tech landscape and Nigeria’s role;

Innovation Incubation hub in Nigeria and the deep-rooted concern about

Technology taking human jobs in the context of hopes for the common man.

Mbamalu, a veteran journalist and Fellow of the East West Center in the United States, was until early this year the News Editor of The Guardian. He said the conference “promises to be a harvest of ideas for economic empowerment of Africa and Africans.”

Tech experts expected to do justice to the topic include: Mr. Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, General Partner of Future Africa and co-founder of Flutterwave; Mr. Olusola Teniola, President, Africa Digital Economy Forum (ADEF); Linda Hervieux, Former Editor at the New York Times, and Mr. Precious Ekezie, Chief Operating Officer Callphone Limited, a Fintech company.

Iyioluwa will be the lead speaker for the webinar. He served as Deputy Director-General for Madam Oby Ezekwesili 2019 Presidential Campaign. The Future Africa, which he co-founded, is a platform that provides capital, coaching and community for mission-driven innovators building an African Future where purpose and prosperity is within everyone’s reach. He also helped to build Andela and Flutterwave, two of Africa’s largest and fastest-growing technology companies backed by global investors.

Teniola will explain the concept of 5G and and what it forebodes for national development.” He is also the immediate past President of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), member of the Implementation Steering Committee for Nigeria National Broadband Plan 2020-25 and Institute of Directors (IoD) both in Nigeria and London. He is a member of the Cyber security Advisory Council.

Linda Hervieux, who will speak on “Digital Media and Africa,” is a Paris-based journalist, author and photographer. Her work has appeared in publications, including the New York Times, TIME, Daily Beast, NBC News, and the New York Daily News, where she served previously as a Deputy Editor on the metro and national/international desks. She is the author of Forgotten: The Untold Story of D-Day’s Black Heroes, the critically acclaimed story of D-Day’s only African-American combat soldiers. She has led training workshops for journalists in Lagos and Abuja, and elsewhere in Africa.

Ekezie will discuss issues of Cybersecurity, looking at the Impact on Fintech. He is a computer scientist, a member of the Nigerian Computer Society. The company he manages, CallPhone Limited, owns the Airvend, which provides financial technology services across Nigeria. A former IT Analyst with Nigerian Naval Dockyard, Ekezie is a Business Developer, Tech Negotiator, Crypto Enthusiast and Agile Project Management Expert.

Faith Adesemowo, who will be speaking on Social Lending anf Financial Inclusion, is co-founder and CEO of Social Lender, a digital Financial Services solution based on social reputation on mobile, online and social communities. Faith has had years of experience in individual and corporate portfolios at BGL Securities and then proceeded to join Investment Banking at BGL Capital where her focus was structuring and executing project finance and debt capital market deals. She is an alumna of Warwick Business School.

The webinar will be moderated by Ms. Eloine Barry, who is a member of Prime Business Africa’s editorial board.

Founder of the African Media Agency, Ms Barry has enviable record in building and managing media and PR businesses, having worked in different reputable international media organizations. She founded AMA in 2015 as an integrated communication agency poised to solve growing needs for audience engagement by companies operating in African context.

