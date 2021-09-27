– Advertisement –





A police officer in Ghana has been arrested for allegedly freeing a suspect for sexual favour.

A confidential report says the policeman released Theresa Forson, who is awaiting sentencing, after having sex with her in the female cells.

The policeman stationed at Nkanfoa Police Station in the Central Region of the country allegedly released the female suspect on Saturday September 25, 2021.

A service report on the incident said the policeman, Lance Corporal Isaac Apomah, freed Theresa Forson, who is awaiting sentencing for an undisclosed offence, around 2:00 am after sexual intercourse with her in the cells.

Lance Corporal Apomah is being held while further investigations take place, according to local media reports.

The confidential police report said Forson was produced by her family members in the morning “since they were aware the convict was supposed to be in police custody”.

Top sources in the Ghana Police Service say the police officer and the female suspect could be arraigned soon.

Source: Africafeeds.com